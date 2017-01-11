Deal in State of the State: Focus on the positive

Gov. Nathan Deal is asking Georgia lawmakers to support a new plan for fixing low-performing schools after voters last fall rejected a proposal for state takeovers of schools that consistently struggle.

The Republican governor said in his State of the State speech Wednesday that nearly 89,000 students were stuck in failing schools last year and their number "will grow with each passing school year" if nothing is done.

Deal says he's working with legislative leaders on a bill for lawmakers to consider this year. He offered no specifics of the new turnaround plan.

Deal also wants $50 million for a state-run center focused on cybersecurity training for government and private sector workers. It would be built in Augusta, where the Army is moving its cyber command headquarters to Fort Gordon.

