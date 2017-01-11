Atlanta's music industry continues fight against crippling ordinance

Members of Atlanta's music industry who don't want restrictions on where they can build recording studios gave the Atlanta City Council a piece of their mind Wednesday morning.

Councilwoman Felicia Moore thought after complaints of noise from homeowners, violence and even murders, musicians wanting to build music studios near neighborhoods needed some parameters.

After the heated public comment session Wednesday, the measure will move to the Atlanta City Council.

Moore's ordinance would require studio owners to get Special Use Permits and fulfill a list of buildings requirements, including staying hundreds of feet from residential neighborhoods and sound proofing.

Moore said the move was in response to two deadly shootings, including that of up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh, outside recording studios in 2016. She cited businesses and even day cares currently need special use permits.

Before the meeting even started, Moore got an earful from members of the music industry, who arrived at the meeting dressed in red. That continued as the meeting went before the zoning committee.

City Council Member Kwanza Hall said he feels solution paints the problem with too broad a brush.

