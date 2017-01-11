District Attorney to lead Henry County MLK parade

Newly elected Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo will serve as a grand marshal for the Henry County Martin Luther King Jr. parade and peace march on Monday.

The Henry County Branch of the NAACP selected Pattillo and District 2 County Commissioner Dee Clemmons to lead the annual parade in McDonough.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday at the Henry County Performing Arts Center on Lemon Street in McDonough.

“It as honor to be named co-grand marshal of the parade,” Pattillo said. “I am proud to be able to serve my community and honor Dr. King.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Pattillo was elected in November and took office on Jan. 3. He is Henry County’s first African-American District Attorney.

