Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 pitching prospects

Atlanta Braves center fielder Mallex Smith (17) swings a bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

The Atlanta Braves bolstered their already impressive stockpile of left-handed pitching prospects, but at the expense of speedy outfielder Mallex Smith.

The Braves shipped Smith and RHP Shae Simmons to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for LHPs Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.

Gohara, 20, was rated by Baseball America as Seattle's third-best prospect. The Brazilian spent the 2016 campaign in single-A, going 7-2 with a 1.81 ERA. Burrows, 22, is a former Alabama Crimson Tide pitcher, who left school as the team's all-time leader in saves. The 2016 draft-pick recorded six saves in his first professional season.

Smith made a name for himself in his rookie year with the Braves. Despite playing in just 72 games, he was tied for the team lead in stolen bases (matching Ender Inciarte's 16), while racking up a .238 batting average and a .316 on base percentage. Despite the promise he showed, Smith was facing uncertainty with the Braves in 2017. With the outfield lineup of Inciarte, Matt Kemp, and Nick Markakis set, Smith likely would have been relegated to spot-starter.

Simmons spent time in the Braves bullpen in both 2014 and 2016 (he missed 2015 due to Tommy John surgery), and put up respectable numbers in the 33 career games he spent with the big league club.

This is the second time the Braves and Mariners have swapped players this offseason. In November, the Braves sent Rob Whalen and Max Povse to Seattle for Alex Jackson and Tyler Pike.

