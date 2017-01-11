DA drops charges against doctor whose plastic surgeries left 2 women dead

Dr. Nedra Dodds and another doctor, Kevin McCowan, were indicted by a Cobb County Grand Jury Thursday charged in the deaths of two patients.

Dr. Nedra Dodds and another doctor, Kevin McCowan, were indicted by a Cobb County Grand Jury Thursday charged in the deaths of two patients.

The charges against a doctor who was accused of killing two patients while performing cosmetic surgery were dropped on Wednesday.

The order to drop the charges came from Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds on Wednesday, citing insufficient evidence to prosecute on the felony murder and aggravated battery charges filed against Dr. Nedra Dodds.

Reynolds said his lead prosecutor left for another job and the case was assigned to someone else. After further review, it was determined they could not prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I told them to review it, look at it again, they did. I brought other lawyers in to look at it and in conclusion they came to me all together and said Vic this isn’t a case that needs to be handled in a criminal court,” Reynolds said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t believe that something happened that shouldn’t. It doesn’t mean we don’t believe there was a case of malpractice. It doesn’t mean we believe these people ought to be practicing medicine."

Dodds and another doctor, Kevin McCowan, were indicted in early 2016 by a Cobb County Grand Jury on charges of felony murder, aggravated battery, and theft by deception.

Two women died after plastic surgeries

April Jenkins died in February 2013 during a liposuction surgery and Erica Beaubrun died after Dodds performed a buttocks reduction surgery on her only four months later.

“We came to the conclusion that criminal acts had, in fact, occurred,” Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said, at the time of the county's indictment.

Now that the charges against her have been dropped, Dodds could face civil charges.

“I think during the procedure she made a lot of errors, but I don’t believe that it was intentional,” April's sister Audrey said. ““I’m okay with it, I’m okay with it. I’m at peace.”

Dodds' license revoked after investigation

Her license was suspended in February 2014 when Georgia's medical board found that her "continued practice of medicine poses a threat to the public health, safety and welfare."

Later, as a result of a hearing in Georgia's medical board, Judge Michael Malihi revoked her license.

“Dr. Dodds’ conduct grossly departed from the level of care that every patient should expect,” Judge Malihi said. “The overwhelming evidence in the present case demonstrates that Dr. Dodds’ continued practice poses an unacceptable risk to the health and welfare of citizens of this state."

Though Dodds' had an opportunity to appeal, she chose not to. Now, the state says she'll have to wait two years from the date that her license was revoked to re-apply for it.

