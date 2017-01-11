Rep. John Lewis speaks at Sessions confirmation hearing

It's mosquito season and after a recent confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Atlanta locals are spending big bucks to protect themselves.More >
It's mosquito season and after a recent confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Atlanta locals are spending big bucks to protect themselves.More >
Offices of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service will be closed for several days this month.More >
Offices of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service will be closed for several days this month.More >
A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >
Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging election officials for answers.More >
Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging election officials for answers.More >
Protesters chant in unison, “What do we want? Town hall! When do we want it? Now!” That was the scene of a health care protest outside of Senator David Perdue’s office in Buckhead.More >
Protesters chant in unison, “What do we want? Town hall! When do we want it? Now!” That was the scene of a health care protest outside of Senator David Perdue’s office in Buckhead.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Dozens of new laws are now in effect in Georgia, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >
Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia's fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >