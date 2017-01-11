Police: Shots fired outside Zaxby's in DeKalb County

Police say shots were fired outside a Zaxby's restaurant in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

Units responded to the restaurant near the intersection of S. Hairston and Redan Road around noon.

Police say they know shots were fired because they found shell casings, but they have been unable to locate a victim.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.