Paulding Co. mourns the loss of K-9 Grep

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 dog that passed away Friday, January 6.

K-9 Grep, 14, had been with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office since December 2004 and retired in October 2013. Grep was trained in patrol functions and narcotics detection.

"K-9 Grep will be remembered for his relentless drive and his unwavering desire to find narcotics, bad guys, and the love and praise of his handlers," said an official with Paulding County.

Grep will be laid to rest behind the Sheriff's Office in the K-9 Memorial area where K-9 Basco, K-9 Rudi, K-9 Chico, and K-9 Honda are also buried.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.