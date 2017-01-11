Georgia, Virginia to play in 2020 Chick-fil-A kickoff game

The Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2020 football season inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Virginia Cavaliers, in the annual Chick-fil-A kickoff game.

The game will take place in primetime on Monday, September 7, 2020, and will mark the 20th time the two programs have faced each other on the football field. Georgia and Virginia last played in 2000.

“Two teams with a very competitive history, a prime Monday night time slot, and a pair of talented, up-and-coming coaches make this matchup a marquee event to close out the opening weekend of college football,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. president and CEO. “This is certainly a memorable way to start the 2020 season in the Capital of College Football.”

It'll be the third time Georgia's competed the the Chick-fil-A game, which has been hosted by the Peach Bowl every opening weekend in Atlanta since 2008. The Bulldogs won the 2016 edition (33-24 over North Carolina), and lost the 2011 edition to Boise State (35-21).

“This game will provide another great opportunity to kick off a season in the sports capital of the South on national television and against an opponent with long-standing tradition,” said Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart. “Like Georgia, Virginia has been playing football for well over 100 years and I’m sure this will be a popular matchup with both fan bases, as well as football fans in general. We are appreciative of the opportunity and look forward to returning to Atlanta for the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.”

Georgia and Virginia are no stranger to competing in Atlanta. The two have squared off in two Peach Bowls, in 1995 and 1998. Georgia holds a 9-7-3 all-time advantage over the Cavaliers.

