Atlanta police canvas Mechanicsville for accused sexual predator

Atlanta police spent Wednesday afternoon looking for information that will lead them to a man suspected of attacking four women in Mechanicsville.

"It's been both during the morning rush hour and during the evening hours," Lieutenant Andrea Webster said of the attacks.

Police believe a man attacked several women, scaring them with a gun.

The youngest victim was a juvenile.

"We believe he is a serial offender so he could strike again," Webster said.

Some people in Mechanicsville are on edge. Many have heard of the rapist-at-large but no one CBS46 spoke with said they'd seen him.

"I wouldn't want my daughter walking out here by herself," said Prentice Griggs.

Some women told CBS46 that they don't go outside in the evenings. Others told our cameras that some parts of Mechanicsville are exceptionally dark at night, a cause for concern with a rapist on the loose.

"I would say that is a big problem," said Griggs. "There's a lot of young girls around here."

A representative from the City of Atlanta told CBS46 that they have not received any complaints about a lack of lighting, though we're told the Department of Public Works is beginning a citywide lighting study in the next 30-45 days, which will include an evaluation of the needs in the Mechanicsville community."

"It's just what were accustomed to in the area," said resident London Wilson. "Could it be brighter? Yes, of course it can. Is it brighter? No it's not."

Officials hope the search produces new leads. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. That amount may increase.

