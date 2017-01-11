Gainesville police flies Clemson flag for Deshaun Watson

The Gainesville Police Department is flying the Clemson flag at its headquarters in support of Deshaun Watson.

The department posted a picture of the flag on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Watson, a native of Gainesville, led Clemson to an upset victory over Alabama in the College Football National Championship game. Afterward, Watson said he was going pro.

Watson went to Gainesville High School, who also celebrated the athlete.

"I've been saying this all day, it was a storybook ending," said Assistant Principal Adrian Cromwell. "The way it ended is just something you see in a movie."

