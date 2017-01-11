Douglas County residents fighting plans for rock quarry

Douglasville residents have their last chance Thursday night to give public comments about a controversial proposed rock quarry.

The property, located across the street from an existing rock quarry, is proposed for West Broad Street.

Developers say the economic benefits will be huge, generating an estimated $7 million in property taxes over 20 years, compared to several thousand the current land owner is paying per year.

"It creates competition, and it will benefit the taxpayers in that way. When they're building their roads and their homes and their bridges, there's competition for that work, which will naturally bring prices down," explained Georgia Stone Products developer, Bart Boyd.

Some people who live nearby are worried their property values will go down.

"I just refinished the front of my house. I'm going all the way around, and there will be a lot of shaking and rumbling. You never know what it will do to my house," said neighbor Ricky Jones.

Neighbors also worry about noise pollution and traffic.

Former state representative Dennis Chandler said he's learned most of the freight will be hauled by train, but he thinks with railroad crossings closed more often, it will have just as much impact on street traffic.

"With trucks coming out and a train coming in, traffic will be backed up to the school, about a mile and a half down the road," said Chandler.

Steve Daniel works nearby. He said he's concerned about ground-water pollution among other things. Hundreds of people who are against the project are putting red signs in their yards that read "No Rock Quarry."

CBS46 asked Douglas County Commissioner Ann Jones how the people in her district are reacting to the plans. She said most people seem to be against the idea, but she has no say in the matter. All of the decision making rests with the city council members in Douglasville.

The Douglasville city manager declined a request for an interview on the subject.

Boyd, the developer, told CBS46 there will be no sinkholes or impact to ground water, and new technology will make this a quieter quarry than the one across the street. There will still be weekly blasts that will shake the ground, but the day-to-day noise should be less.

"There's lots of things you can do, and we intend to implement all of those measures to make sure we're a good neighbor," said Boyd.

A large portion of the property in question is solid rock, with just a few inches of dirt above it. Boyd said builders are limited on what they can build on such property, meaning the owner has two choices: either build a quarry or do nothing.

Douglasville city council members will vote on the issue next week. The last chance for public input is at their January 12 meeting at 6 p.m.

This is the second time plans have been made to build a quarry on this property. The first time was in 1999, when the land was originally zoned heavy industrial. In the end, council would not approve the land use. Chandler remembers it was because the people proposing the quarry failed to convince the city that it would meet strict regulatory standards.

