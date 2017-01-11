High School Students give back to the community

The Martin Luther King holiday inspires many to give back to the community and focus on love rather than hate.

On January 16, sixteen metro-Atlanta high schools will come together to participate in the Anti-Defamation League(ADL) No Place for Hate Summit.

"The purpose of this event is to inspire the students to become leaders in their schools and communities in identifying and implementing ways to address hate and prejudice,” said Shelley Rose, ADL interim regional director. “The MLK Holiday provides the perfect time to focus on these issues. These students have chosen to dedicate their day-off in a meaningful activity that has the potential to effect enormous positive change in their schools.” Two hundred students will participate in the program representing a range of racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds. ?

At the summit there will be many activities that emphasize overcoming hate and treating others with respect. There will also be workshops on leadership skills to help students work with others to stand up against bullying.

With support from the William Heritage Museum, this events is sponsored by The Georgia Power Foundation.

