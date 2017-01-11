Atlanta Hawks, Grady Health System debut baby club

The Women’s Center of Grady Health System and the Atlanta Hawks hosted the launch of the Hawks Baby Club, Wednesday.

The exclusive program will provide “Welcome to the Club Kits” containing a co-branded onesie, receiving blanket and membership certificate to the estimated 3000 plus babies born annually at Grady.

“There is no more ‘True to Atlanta’ moment than being born a ‘Grady Baby’ at this iconic hospital,” said Koonin. “The Hawks and Grady have long been allies and the next phase in our partnership looks to the future, cheering on a new generation with hope, health and endless potential.”

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Taurean Prince was also on hand to welcome back families who recently delivered babies at the center.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.