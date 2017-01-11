Atlanta Airport to unveil 102 electric vehicle charging stations

A total of 102 electric charging stations will be unveiled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday.

The new charging stations were installed after a request by Mayor Kasim Reed to have at least 100 electric charging stations at the airport by the end of 2016, according to an airport spokesperson.

The charging stations are located in the following places at the airport:

North and South Domestic Terminal daily lots

South employee parking lot

International terminal hourly deck

International park and ride deck

ATL Technical Support campus

Maintenance Building No. 1

The world's busiest airport has already began a $6 billion expansion plan, which will include updated terminals and concourses; new canopies over pick-up and drop-off areas; updated and new parking decks; a new hotel and eventually an additional runway.

