Police search for man who tried to abduct girl, 10, in subdivision

Police in Paulding County say they're searching for a man who approached a 10-year-old in the street and tried to abduct her.

The incident occurred on Ivy Springs Drive in the Ivy Springs Subdivision of Paulding County.

Police say a mom told them her 10-year-old daughter was playing in the street Wednesday afternoon when a man with shaggy red hair and red facial hair touched the child on the shoulder.

The child quickly escaped from the man, who ran into nearby woods, police said.

Police say they searched the area using a K-9 unit for hours, but were not able to find the suspect, who was described as wearing a blue shirt, red shorts and black and white Nike shoes at the time.

If you see the suspect, you're asked to call 911.

