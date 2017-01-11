Police: Teen found shot, partially undressed in Atlanta

Police say they're investigating an incident involving a teen who was found shot with his pants down on Wednesday.

Police say they first received the call shortly after 8 p.m. about a gunshot along Fairburn Road NW. When authorities arrived at the scene, they say they found the 14-year-old child with his father.

"For whatever reason, the child's pants were down around his ankles [and] his shirt was off," said an Atlanta police spokesperson.

The teen was found shot in the waist, laying in a wooded area in front of a vacant house, according to authorities.

Police say they don't know why the teen was found with his pants down, adding that his father wasn't able to provide additional information because he wasn't at the scene during the actual shooting.

The teen was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.