2 taken to hospital after accident in Alpharetta

Alpharetta police say two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at South Main Street and Devore Road, according to a tweet from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

ALPHARETTA- South Main @ Devore Road. Traffic crash with entrapment. All South Main Street lanes closed. Mandatory Detour pic.twitter.com/rWTGIeImfw — ADPS PIO (@ADPSPIO) January 11, 2017

Police say two cars were involved in the accident, and a person from both cars had to be taken to the hospital with what authorities described as serious injuries.

The crash also impacted traffic as all lanes of South Main Street had to be shut down in the area.

