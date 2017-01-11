2 taken to hospital after accident in Alpharetta - CBS46 News

2 taken to hospital after accident in Alpharetta

By WGCL Digital Team
ALPHARETTA, GA (CBS46) -

Alpharetta police say two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at South Main Street and Devore Road, according to a tweet from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Police say two cars were involved in the accident, and a person from both cars had to be taken to the hospital with what authorities described as serious injuries.

The crash also impacted traffic as all lanes of South Main Street had to be shut down in the area. 

