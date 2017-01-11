Police: Train blocks part of Marietta Square - CBS46 News

By WGCL Digital Team
Police say a train blocked part of Marietta Square from the 120 Loop area late Wednesday.

The Marietta Police Department sent an alert about the train at 8:15 p.m., advising drivers to find an alternate route.

An update was sent just before 8:40 p.m. saying the train had moved.

Police did not provide specific information on why the train was blocking part of the square. 

