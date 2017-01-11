Backpack, laptop save Atlanta man caught in Fort Lauderdale shooting

A laptop and the backpack holding it prevented tragedy for an Atlanta man when he was caught in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead.

Now that man is hoping his frightening experience leads to change.

Steve Frappier returned home to Atlanta Wednesday and spoke only to CBS46 after touching down at the airport. He's finally home after an intense and exhausting past few days.

"I'm a bit of everything, but I feel a strange energy and mostly in a positive way, but I'm going through cycles of thankfulness and mourning," Frappier said.

The emotions are swirling after he escaped the deadly shooting. Frappier is the Director of College Counseling at the Westminsters Schools. He flew to Fort Lauderdale for an education conference. He was waiting for his checked bag when the bullets started flying.

The shooter, identified as Esteban Santiago, opened fire, striking multiple people.

Frappier dropped to the ground and waited. He explained what he was thinking during that time.

"I'm going to mentally count until six bullets and then we're done, or I'm going to wait for the bullet that gets him and just wait for it, and then it didn't happen," Frappier said.

He said he saw one of the victims get shot in the head.

Bullets continued to fly.

"I feel a thump in my back and then there's this piece of luggage that kind of, not falls on me, but kind of tips over on me," Frappier said.

What makes Frappier's story especially amazing is what he discovered a little while later.

"When I go and pull out my laptop and put it on the counter above the sinks, I see a hole in the side of it and then I still don't think anything, and then a man walks in and he was like, 'I thought I was lucky,'" Frappier said. "That thump on my back wasn't the luggage, it was a bullet that entered my backpack and went through my laptop."

He said the bullet ricocheted and made its way through a small opening in his backpack.

Days later, he only has a Band-Aid on his hand, covering some cuts from debris.

Frappier has questions and concerns about what happened in the shooter's past.

"He said he had thoughts in his head that were potentially dangerous so he checks into a psychiatric hospital and then after four days they say, 'you’re free to go.' You don’t get voices out of your head in four days but if that’s what the protocol said in order to keep the flow moving, then that’s a failure of our system," he said.

"Mr. Santiago should be brought to justice but at the same time and independently we need as many resources as possible to increase caseloads whether its for for personal counseling, mental health counseling," said Frappier. "I’m talking about something that is non-partisan, as we begin this new presidential cycle and talk about something, can this be the first thing that we agree upon as a country?"

He also pushes for more funds and scholarships for mental health counseling graduate degrees.

"I want the government, and whether it's at the state or federal level, to just help more people enter the pipeline so they can work in this line of work," he added.

Frappier said he also had another traumatizing experience when he was finally cleared to the leave the scene and started walking away. In the confusion of whether there was a second shooter, he was met by several officers with guns.

"They’re yelling at me without a microphone, I see guns pointed at me I don’t know if they're yelling stay put or walk forward," he said.

Shaken up, he was able to eventually continue on and leave the airport. The FBI took his laptop and backpack as evidence.

Frappier stayed in Florida to attend the conference, but chose to fly out of another airport when returning to Atlanta.

