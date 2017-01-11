SWAT responds to suspect barricaded inside Gwinnett County home - CBS46 News

SWAT responds to suspect barricaded inside Gwinnett County home

By WGCL Digital Team
SUWANEE, GA (CBS46) -

Police say SWAT has responded to a domestic dispute in Gwinnett County.

A suspect is barricaded inside the home, according to a tweet from the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

The incident is on John Stewart Place in Suwanee.

No additional information was provided by authorities.

