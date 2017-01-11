Mostly cloudy, warm afternoon in Atlanta Thursday

Plan on another warm day in Atlanta Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

It's hard to believe it was 15 last weekend in Atlanta. Our trend of well-above average temperatures will continue Thursday and through the remainder of the week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. The normal low for this time of year is 52!

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 51°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy. 65°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 71°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 69°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 65°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 59°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Thursday

5:50 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

