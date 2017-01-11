Missing 13-year-old autistic child found safe - CBS46 News

Missing 13-year-old autistic child found safe

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A 13-year-old autistic child reported missing in Atlanta on Wednesday night has been found safe. 

Atlanta police initially sent an alert for Joshua Arnold after responding to a call in the 700 block of Bonnie Brae Avenue SW around 9 p.m.

Police later sent an update saying the child was found safe. 

