Frazier, Maten lead Georgia over Mississippi 69-47

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - J.J. Frazier scored 17 points, Yante Maten added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Georgia beat Mississippi 69-47 on Wednesday night.

Georgia (11-5, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) led for almost the entire game, scoring nine straight points to take a 17-9 lead midway through the first half.

Ole Miss (10-6, 1-3) had easily its worst offensive game of the season. Before Wednesday's rough night, the fewest points the Rebels had scored this season was 62 in a loss to Middle Tennessee. Terence Davis led the Rebels with 12 points while Sebastian Saiz added 11.

Georgia jumped out to a 30-18 halftime lead after the Rebels shot just 5 of 30 (16.7 percent) from the field. The Ole Miss offense was hobbled when Deandre Burnett, who is the team's leading scorer at 19 points per game, sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't return.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.