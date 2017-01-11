Police: Fatal crash forces road closure in Marietta

Police say a fatal crash led to a road closure in Marietta late Wednesday.

An alert was sent by the Marietta Police Department just before 11 p.m.

Police say Fairground Street and Fort Street had to be shut down due to the crash.

Although police sent an alert about the road closure, specific information on the actual crash was not immediately provided.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.