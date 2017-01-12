Woman fed up with 911 response times after 4 crimes at her home

A woman in the Rainbow Creek community of DeKalb County said she's concerned that police aren't taking crime reports in their neighborhood seriously.

She says she's been victimized 4 times in the past four years including an attempted home invasion, theft of the rims and tires from her car, the theft of a $2,600 part from her home's air conditioner and most recently, a package theft from her front porch.

The woman shared a video with CBS46 of a man jumping from a vehicle and stealing $800 in textbooks from her porch before returning to a car, which then speeds off, she says her home isn't the only one that has been victimized.

"We are hard-working, middle-class people who deserve to have peace of mind in our home, neighborhood and community," she said.

She said the subdivision's homeowner's association has increased fees fro residents to pay an off-duty officer to patrol the neighborhood, to no avail.

"Our neighborhood is no more secure than it was prior to us paying the increase for the added 'peace of mind,'" she said.

Since that isn't working, she said she's taking matters into her own hands. She is arming herself and has several guns in the home now, in case she needs to protect herself.

One of her main concerns, 911 response times. She said after men tried to kick in her back door, it took police five hours to respond.

"Is this because our neighborhood is predominately African American?" She asked in an email to SpotNews@CBS46.com. "Does Dekalb County need to recruit more police to provide more presence and follow through?"

Our interview with the homeowner was cut short. Gunfire rang out through the neighborhood.

CBS46 Investigation found DeKalb has slowest 911 response times in metro Atlanta

When CBS46 Investigated, we found DeKalb County residents, on average, waited around 13 minutes to get a response in a life-threatening emergency in Atlanta.

At the time, DeKalb Police Chief James Conroy pointed out that his officers patrol twice the territory as Atlanta, with half the number of officers.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.