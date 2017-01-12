Is downsizing the next big thing in urban living?

A man who builds homes no larger than 300-sq. ft. says more and more people are taking the leap into tiny homes.

On a farm in Forsyth County, software engineer turned home builder Dan Louche, says sales are increasing as people decrease their living space.

Louche showed off his latest big project. Well, it's not big, it's 96-square feet of living space.

"You have a 36-inch standing shower and a toilet," Louche showed, "So not much different than you'd see in a normal bathroom."

Except this bathroom is in a home less than 100 square feet. It includes all the things you'd see in a full size home, including a refrigerator, microwave, sink in the kitchen. There's a loft that fits a queen-sized bed (and not much else.)

Louche, The owner of TinyHomeBuilders.com says the 12-ft-long, 8 ½-ft. wide home will run you about $37,000. The largest home his company offers, a 256-square foot unit, complete with appliances and all associated trim will cost you about $66,000.

Louche says he believes the process of buying a home is behind the growth he's seeing in sales.

"[Prospective homeowners] are kind of tired of committing to 30 years of their life living a mortgage, this is less than a price of a car," he said.

RELATED:

Zoning a big hurdle for small houses

A woman who bought one of the houses we toured was moving to a rural area, which simplifies some things. Louche is well aware of the zoning hassles but doesn't expect them to stay an issue too much longer.

"It's the biggest hurdle right now, and there are a lot of places coming around to the idea," he said.

The city of Atlanta is one of those that is seeking to at least explore the idea of tiny houses in urban areas.

City council members Kwanza Hall and Carla Smith commissioned a soon-to-be-released "tiny house feasibility study."

Hall said the study is aimed at allowing "people to create more affordability in the city, and there's a lot of land — hundreds and thousands of acres — that we can build on in a different manner."

In Decatur, it's becoming a reality.

The Decatur Downtown Development authority is set to start construction of 6 affordable tiny homes in Summer 2017 on a half-acre property on Commerce Dr.

The smallest home will be 450-square feet, and the largest will be 1,100.

Back in Forsyth County, Louche said it's about simple living.

"Humans just naturally just expand to fill their space," Louche said. "Or they contract to accommodate their space, we just get used to whatever we get used to."

