Two kids airlifted, third injured in crash during drive to school

Three kids were injured in an accident near their school Thursday morning, January 12, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving multiple vehicles and numerous injuries.

The accident took place less than 2-miles East Jackson Elementary School and East Jackson Middle School on US 441 in Commerce. Authorities said two children were reportedly seriously injured in the crash.

Jackson County authorities said multiple vehicles and numerous injuries were involved in the wreck.

CBS46 is reaching out to school officials and authorities to find out more. As of 10:20 a.m. Thursday, US 441-SB near Hoods Mill Road is closed.

