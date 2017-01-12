Police: Missing 11-year-old found at mall

A missing 11-year-old was found after she didn't show up to school on Thursday, police said.

Myshelah Dallas' family found out that the girl didn't make it to Bunch Middle School on Thursday when the school called her family to inform them. Later in the afternoon, she was found at Greenbriar Mall.

Police said the girl is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 210 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red, black and blue shirt, brown pants and blue/white Jordan sneakers with a white headband.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Departments' Special Victims/ Crimes Against Children unit at (404) 546-4260.

