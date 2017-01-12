PARKatlanta faces class-action lawsuit

Six people were injured and four people were taken to the hospital after a roof collapsed in southwest Atlanta.More >
Six people were injured and four people were taken to the hospital after a roof collapsed in southwest Atlanta.More >
Parked cars have become a convenient target for thieves in midtown Atlanta.More >
Parked cars have become a convenient target for thieves in midtown Atlanta.More >
CBS46 is discovering that MARTA is a common thread in a trend of rapid expansion in metro Atlanta.More >
CBS46 is discovering that MARTA is a common thread in a trend of rapid expansion in metro Atlanta.More >
Police say they're looking for two men caught robbing an auto parts store in Atlanta three times.More >
Police say they're looking for two men caught robbing an auto parts store in Atlanta three times.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >