PARKatlanta faces class-action lawsuit

Attorneys officially filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against the company that monitors curbside parking in the city of Atlanta.

The suit claims PARKatlanta employees routinely issued parking tickets knowing they were invalid.

“They had knowledge that the system didn’t work correctly," said Eddie Key, one of the attorneys who filed the suit. "So if you have knowledge that the system doesn’t work correctly and you instruct your employees to continue to give tickets, then you are knowingly violating your own policy.”

Key said he has numerous complainants and whistleblowers who are ready to testify against PARKatlanta.

“We have a tape that specifically states that employees knew that their devices weren’t working correctly,” Key said.

Representatives of PARKatlanta did not immediately return calls or an email seeking comment.

PARKAtlanta contract ends in March

Since Mayor Kasim Reed confirmed he'd bid out the contract for parking management in the city, the city has announced a replacement.

PARKAtlanta's contract went month-to-month in October 2016. With the new company picked, they're set to take over in March. The new contract, according to the mayor's office, aims to generate $7 million in revenue for the city, about $1.5 million more than PARKAtlanta's contract did.

Critics say that’s concerning.

“When you turn over a public safety function to a private company, it’s very easy for the situation to become predatory and I think that’s what happened to PARKatlanta,” said State Senator Vincent Fort.

Complaints, internal and external, persisted throughout contract

Since PARKAtlanta started regulating street parking in the city of Atlanta, they've been the dogged by numerous complaints, both officially and privately.

In 2012, two insiders spoke to CBS46, saying the company was predatory in their ticket-writing practices, imposing quotas on employees of 6-8 tickets per hour.

"At PARKatlanta they are vultures. The only thing they are concerned with at the end of the day is ticket count," a former PARKatlanta employee said in 2012.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.