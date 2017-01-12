Purple Heart recipient receives mortgage-free home

A metro Atlanta wounded Army veteran and his family received keys, Wednesday, to their mortgage-free Rockdale County home.

Lander Chappell, a Purple Heart recipient, and his family saw their Rockdale County home for the first time, Tuesday.

Chappell, a husband and father of two, who served in Afghanistan on a dismounted patrol team, was moved to tears after opening the front door of his Conyers home.

The mortgage-free home was made possible thanks to Well Fargo Bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation with assistance from Tim Murfree with Keller Williams Realty.

Chappell retired from the military in 2014 after earning a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other Army medals.

A spokesperson with the Military Warriors Support Foundation said nationwide the organization has given homes to more than 700 wounded veterans.

