Officer: 'Black Lives Matter' was written on doughnut box

A blog supporting police officers posted a photo of the offending donut box on their website. (SOURCE: BlueLivesMatter.blue)

Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they're investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words "Black Lives Matter" written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.

Krispy Kreme spokeswoman Sarah Roof says the company is also investigating the matter, and Smyrna Police told local media they're also looking into it.

The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it.

The blog said a former Smyrna Police Department employee contacted it to share the story. It didn't identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.