Boat show is the "Super Bowl" for vendors, buyers

The Atlanta Boat Show kicks off Thursday at the Georgia World Congress Center. This year marks the show's 55th anniversary.

"This is the Super Bowl for us," vendor Jon Stovall, of Gainesville Marina, told CBS46.

Stovall's company is near Lake Lanier, where a severe drought has lowered water levels. He is hopeful he will still sell boats this year, despite low water levels.

"We definitely have a lot of customers saying I'm a little worried about the lake," he said. "You just have to say historically it comes back in the spring. Spring showers."

600 boats line the show floor. The show runs through Sunday.

"Boating is actually huge," manager Kevin Murphy said.

Murphy said the boating industry has an economic impact of over three billion dollars for the state.

