Storage bin dumped in front yard contains woman's body

A woman's body was found outside a Gwinnett County home on Thursday.

Police say they were called to a home in the 800 block of James Road near Lawrenceville around 1 p.m. by the homeowner who told them the body was in a plastic storage bin in the front yard.

Maria Portiño was still visibly nervous when she spoke first to CBS46 News - - of what she describes as the most terrifying moment of her life. She says it was around noon Thursday when she walked out to her front yard and saw a blue storage bin. Portiño got closer to see what it was.

Half of a person's body was hanging from the container she told CBS46 News in Spanish - - she yelled for a neighbor to call 911.

The woman was showing the beginning signs of decomposition, according to authorities, who added that they are not sure of the woman's age.

The woman was transported from somewhere else and dumped in the front yard, according to authorities.

At this point, police only know the body is that of an African American woman, and they are still trying to identify this person.

The Medical Examiner's office is trying to determine the cause of death.

Gwinnett County police say this is their first homicide of 2017. The county had three total homicides from two incidents in January 2016, according to a police spokesperson, and a total of 28 homicides in all of 2016.

