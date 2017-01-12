Outage prevents some from dialing 911 in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

Outage prevents some from dialing 911 in DeKalb County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say an outage prevented some people from dialing 911 in DeKalb County on Thursday.

The alert was tweeted by DeKalb County, citing an AT&T outage.

An AT&T spokesperson said it was not a major issue, however a spokesperson with DeKalb County says it was an isolated, but major outage.

The outage prevented some AT&T customers from dialing 911, according to the DeKalb County spokesperson.

DeKalb County later tweeted that AT&T said the outage was resolved.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46