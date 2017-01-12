Outage prevents some from dialing 911 in DeKalb County

Officials say an outage prevented some people from dialing 911 in DeKalb County on Thursday.

The alert was tweeted by DeKalb County, citing an AT&T outage.

URGENT: Per AT&T, a major outage is preventing some from dialing 911. In DeKalb, call 678-406-7929 or 404-294-2911 pic.twitter.com/8lEj8nMSZL — DeKalb County, GA (@ItsInDeKalb) January 12, 2017

An AT&T spokesperson said it was not a major issue, however a spokesperson with DeKalb County says it was an isolated, but major outage.

The outage prevented some AT&T customers from dialing 911, according to the DeKalb County spokesperson.

DeKalb County later tweeted that AT&T said the outage was resolved.

UPDATE: Per AT&T, the outage is resolved. There are no further issues dialing 911. — DeKalb County, GA (@ItsInDeKalb) January 12, 2017

