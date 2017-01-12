New push to stop live check solicitations - CBS46 News

New push to stop live check solicitations

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Maybe you've received a check in the mail offering to help you pay off your holiday debt. These so-called live checks are loans saddled with exorbitant interest rates.

Better Call Harry first told you about them last fall when he profiled a Hampton couple now facing a loan company lawsuit.

The check mailings are legal because state law does not prohibit them, but a consumer watchdog group and a state lawmaker want the practice stopped.

Better Call Harry continues to follow this story.

The Georgia Attorney General's Office and Georgia Watch have developed the Basic Training App, which includes a tool to determine how much you will pay on the lifetime of a loan.

For more information and to download the app, click here

