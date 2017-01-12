New push to stop live check solicitations

Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
Are you fed up with robocalls? More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month.More >
Are you fed up with robocalls? More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month.More >
A law school student who works as a nanny got a job offer which sounded great: a family moving to the U.S. from Ireland, needing help with their kids.More >
A law school student who works as a nanny got a job offer which sounded great: a family moving to the U.S. from Ireland, needing help with their kids.More >
A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes. Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out. Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full. But the lease states that residents get a 50% reduction on that rent if they move out on time. One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes. Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out. Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full. But the lease states that residents get a 50% reduction on that rent if they move out on time. One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day. The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen. One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day. The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen. One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
CBS46 has confirmed updated information regarding an incident that Two Tailz Rescue posted about on social media.More >
CBS46 has confirmed updated information regarding an incident that Two Tailz Rescue posted about on social media.More >