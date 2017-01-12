Dashcam video shows shooting between man, deputy in Troup County

Disturbing dash cam video was released showing a shooting encounter between a deputy and a person the deputy was attempting to check on.

Troup County Deputy Michael Hockett went to check on 28-year-old Matt Edmonson on Jan. 9 at the request of Edmonson's father. However, after the deputy arrived, shots were exchanged between the two.

In the dashcam video, you can see Deputy Hockett pull up to a gate outside the residence, jump the gate and eventually walk toward the residence.

Edmonson later pulls us to the gate and starts beating on the deputy's vehicle. He eventually unlocks the gate and drives onto the property.

Edmonson then stops and start shooting at Deputy Hackett's vehicle, although Hockett was not in the vehicle at the time.

Edmonson then locks the gate and drives closer to the home.

Once Edmonson reaches the home, shots can be heard, although you can't actually see what's occurring on the dashcam video. Moments later, Deputy Hackett is seen running back to his patrol car as he was being chased by Edmonson.

Although Deputy Hockett pleads with Edmonson not to shoot, Edmonson eventually opens fire. Deputy Hockett returns fire and Edmonson eventually runs back to the residence, while Deputy Hackett also immediately leaves the scene.

Deputy Hockett was hit, but not seriously injured, according to authorities. He was treated for several body injuries during the shoot out.

Meanwhile, Edmonson was also hit and retreated to his house where he kept police at bay for several hours before eventually turning himself in.

After surrendering to police, Edmonson was taken to the hospital and charged with attempted murder after shooting the deputy. He is facing the following charges:

Criminal Attempt Murder

Possession of Firearm during the commission of a crime

Aggravated Assault - Gun

False Imprisonment

Interference with Government Property (2 counts)

CBS46 law enforcement analyst Victor Hill says the deputy made critical mistakes that put his life in danger. Hill says he could have protected himself by using the building as a cover and should have never taken his eyes off the shooter.

"I don't want to play Monday morning quarterback but he put himself in a lot of danger," said Hill. "If there's no cover around I'm gonna retreat, but I'm still gonna fire and drag my foot. That's to make sure I don't trip over any objects that may be behind me."

