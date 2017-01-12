Judge denies DA's motion to prevent Tex McIver from spending money earned in late wife's estate sale

Six people were injured and four people were taken to the hospital after a roof collapsed in southwest Atlanta.More >
Six people were injured and four people were taken to the hospital after a roof collapsed in southwest Atlanta.More >
Parked cars have become a convenient target for thieves in midtown Atlanta.More >
Parked cars have become a convenient target for thieves in midtown Atlanta.More >
CBS46 is discovering that MARTA is a common thread in a trend of rapid expansion in metro Atlanta.More >
CBS46 is discovering that MARTA is a common thread in a trend of rapid expansion in metro Atlanta.More >
Police say they're looking for two men caught robbing an auto parts store in Atlanta three times.More >
Police say they're looking for two men caught robbing an auto parts store in Atlanta three times.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
A Coweta County firefighter is hospitalized after a tree collapsed on top of him Sunday morning.More >
CBS46 has confirmed updated information regarding an incident that Two Tailz Rescue posted about on social media.More >
CBS46 has confirmed updated information regarding an incident that Two Tailz Rescue posted about on social media.More >