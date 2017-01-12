Judge denies DA's motion to prevent Tex McIver from spending money earned in late wife's estate sale

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office asked a judge to alter Tex McIver's bond conditions, originally set in December, to prohibit him from holding an estate sale for his wife and benefiting from any of the profits.

The state argued a Georgia statute prevents someone accused of intentionally killing someone else, from benefiting financially from that crime and although McIver was only charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter, the DA's office says that could change.

"If a deposition is then entered where Mr. Mciver is found guilty of murder, felony murder or voluntary manslaughter under the slayer statute all of those proceeds would have to be returned to Mrs. McIver's estate," Linda Dunikoski, assistant district attorney told the judge.

Tex's attorneys argued the DA's office could not prevent the sale.

"Mr. McIver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct he's not charged with an offense that is an intentional killing," William Hill, one of McIver's attorneys said.

The judge agreed with McIver's lawyers and the sale featuring Diane's diamonds, furs and designer handbags will go on as planned this weekend.

"We've worked extremely hard to put it together over the last couple of months and we're just happy the sale will go on," Robert Ahlers, owner of Ahlers and Ogletree Auction Gallery said.

McIver's attorneys say Tex will not benefit from any of the profits of the sale and the money raised will be used to pay bequests in Diane's will. They also add that McIver is willing to put the proceeds from the sale into a court trust fund that can't be touched until a verdict is reached.

McIver's lawyers also asked the judge to loosen some of the conditions on his current bond. They say the condition of McIver having to wear an ankle monitor is unnecessary and they also add that certain conditions need to be clarified such as whether or not he can travel within the continental U.S.

Since the hearing was only for the emergency motion filed by the DA's office regarding the estate sale, the judge refused to hear the defense's argument on the other bond conditions.

The auction of Diane's finer items begins Saturday and ends on Monday. It will be held at Ahlers and Ogletree Auction Gallery in Miami Circle.

