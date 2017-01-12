With playoff game looming, Falcons warn of counterfeit tickets

Four years have passed since the Atlanta Falcons last hosted a playoff game, and with the next big game set for Saturday against Seattle, the team warns the danger of fans falling prey to counterfeit tickets is as high as ever.

“With the last game at the dome and this big playoff game, we see such a big increase in demand, there’s always a scare of counterfeit tickets,” said Don Rovak, VP of ticket sales for the Atlanta Falcons.

“Ultimately, on big games like this … I’m going to be dealing with a family that just spent a lot of money on (counterfeit) seats for them and their families. We’re not going to be able to help them out,” said Rovak.

He warns there are several ways scammers can duplicate tickets and sell them either online or on the street. The safest thing to do, he says, is to only buy tickets from the Atlanta Falcons official website, or from Ticketmaster.com, where fans can re-sell their tickets in an official capacity.

“A game like Saturday, we’ll see probably north of 100 or so counterfeit tickets. People who very intentionally at home craft a new ticket and spend a lot of time,” said Rovak. “We see other people who print a PDF document, and sell them on the street.”

