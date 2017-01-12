VIDEO: fleeing truck loses wheel, ending police chase

They ran red lights, and even drove on the wrong side of the road trying to escape police, but for an accused gang of gun thieves, packing into the cab of a pickup like clowns at the circus helped bring a dramatic chase to an early end.

The six men piled into a truck and tried to outrun an officer who spotted them on Georgia Highway 400 in North Fulton County. He recognized the truck as being involved in burglaries at two Forsyth County gun stores, where dozens of rifles and handguns were stolen in December.

In dash cam video released by investigators, you can see the truck hitting a curb about 10 minutes into the chase and the front right tire comes flying off.

The five adults rounded up after that chase are Senuel Hawk, Rashad Jackson, Jordan Brown, Jason Wheeler and Jajaunis Armstrong. All of them are from Dekalb County.

A sixth person arrested is not being identified because he is only 16-years-old.

It only took several hours to catch up with the suspects after they took off from the broken down truck on foot. One of the men walked into a hotel soaking wet, after apparently running through a creek to get away. Bystanders knew police were looking for someone nearby, so they called 911, and soon, the last person was caught.

Before the chase, the same group is accused of ramming the pickup through the front doors of guns stores to access the inventory.

Doug Clayton of Bullseye Marksman Club hasn't gotten his guns back, but he's glad to know they're not on the black market.

"A couple of handguns have been recovered that will be stuck in hold while they're doing the trials and things like that, I'm assuming," Clayton said.

All six suspects are still in jail and no court date has been set.

For the time being, the owner of the affected gun shops are building columns in front of their entrances that will prevent similar break-ins in the future. He's in the process of trying to make this place more secure than a bank, because with guns, the stakes are even higher than with gold bars.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) All rights reserved.