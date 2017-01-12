School police chief resigns during sexual harassment investigation

A CBS46 investigation uncovered sexual harassment allegations against a metro Atlanta school police chief.

The news spread quickly to parents in DeKalb County on Thursday.

“The news is troubling, but I would want a thorough investigation,” parent Adrianne Leonard said.

“I think it warrants investigation for sure,” parent Joanne Bryan said.

Most were stunned to learn that the school district’s director of public safety, Donald Smith, stepped down from his position after officials began investigating claims of sexual harassment against him.

Smith was in charge of all school resource officers.

“I think that people in positions like that need to set an example and have integrity,” Bryan said.

“I don’t really have an opinion yet because I don’t really know what he’s done. I don’t know if he was sexually harassing a child or adult,” parent Carrie Cave said.

A source tells CBS46 that Smith was allegedly involved in two extramarital affairs with employees in his office and that he resigned because he was facing termination proceedings.

It was a topic of concern for most DeKalb County parents we spoke with, but the majority of people did not want to discuss the issue on camera.

At this point, our source said it does not appear that Smith was involved with any students.

“It is kind of disturbing, but he doesn’t define everybody that works under him,” Cave said.

DeKalb County School Spokesperson Quinn Hudson said Smith was not under contract and will not receive severance pay. He also released the following statement.

"We take seriously any allegations of staff misconduct and, as we have done in the past, we will investigate and respond appropriately after the facts are known. The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priorities. As this matter is under investigation, it is a confidential personnel matter."

