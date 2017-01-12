FAA proposes $91K penalty against Amazon for hazardous material violations

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $91,000 civil penalty against Amazon for allegedly violating hazardous material regulations, according to a release from the agency.

Amazon is accused of offering an undeclared hazardous material shipment to FedEx in May 2016.

The shipment was going to Minnesota from Kentucky.

The shipment allegedly included a 2.5 gallon plastic container of toxic clear diesel fuel, and tank cleaner, according to the FAA.

The agency says FedEx employees found that the shipment was leaking at a sort facility in South Dakota.

Amazon is accused by the agency of not declaring the shipment as dangerous goods, not properly marking the shipment and not ensuring the shipment was in proper condition for transportation.

The FAA says Amazon also allegedly didn't provide emergency response information with the shipment and didn't ensure its employees were properly trained on hazardous materials.

The FAA says it has assessed 22 civil penalties against Amazon for more than $1.4 million since 2013.

