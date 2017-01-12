Photo released of suspect following shooting at Atlanta Waffle House

Police have released the image of a suspect accused of shooting an Atlanta rapper at a Waffle House in December.

Rapper Yung Mazi was shot early on Dec. 27 while at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road.

Witnesses say the suspect was already in the restaurant and simply walked to the front of the building, pointed a gun at the victim and opened fire, according to authorities.

Police say witnesses told them no words were exchanged between the shooter and victim.

Yung Mazi was taken to Piedmont Hospital by his two bothers and had no idea who shot him, according to authorities.

If you have any information on the suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

