Dog stolen after burglary in DeKalb County

A dog was stolen after a burglary in DeKalb County on Wednesday night.

The burglary occurred in the 2800 block of Hollywood Drive, where the victim lives with her boyfriend.

The victim had taken her boyfriend's daughter to dinner and returned home to find that two TVs, money and a safe were taken, along with the dog.

The victim said when she returned home, the sliding glass door was open and it appeared burglars had jammed the lock.

The dog, which is a Yorkshire Terrier-Maltese mix, will turn 3-year-old on Friday.

