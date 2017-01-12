Police: Nurse arrested, accused of stealing from patients

Police say they arrested a nurse after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patients.

April Echols, 38, is accused of using stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Echols was accused by three separate patients of stealing their money.

In one case, a patient noticed that two money orders for $2,000 were purchased at a Publix, along with several ATM withdrawals that produced a total loss of more than $4,700, according to authorities.

In another case, police say a patient had two credit cards stolen and more than $4,000 charged at Wal-Mart, QT and Walgreens. After trying to charge more than $31,000, police say Echols even convinced the credit card company to approve originally declined charges by using the victim's information.

In another case, police say a patient complained that Echols knocked over a table in her hospital room and failed to return a credit card after the incident, forcing the patient to cancel the card.

Police say Echols worked at Anderson Mill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Austell in December, employed by a nursing services agency.

She was taken into custody Thursday without incident.

Police say she is being charged with two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elderly person and seven counts of credit card fraud-financial transaction.

