Climber’s journey starts on Stone Mountain, seen by millions in viral video

A Gwinnett County gym owner is proving that nothing is impossible.

His inspirational journey is going viral online in a four minute video. It shows him reaching the summits of two of the world's tallest mountains despite being born without arms and legs.

The "Great Big Story" feature was posted online Wednesday and has been viewed more than 4.4 million times as of this posting.

“Probably one of my greatest strengths and weakness is just this delusional mindset that I can take on whatever I want to,” Kyle Maynard said.

Maynard spoke to me via Skype from his apartment in San Diego, California but he still considers metro Atlanta home.

“Grew up in Atlanta in Suwanee…so Gwinnett County, went to Collins Hill High School and wrestled there, University of Georgia for a little bit,” Maynard explained.

The 30-year-old owns a CrossFit gym in Suwanee called "No Excuses," a motto he's come to live by. He put all excuses aside during his first climb: Stone Mountain.

“Basically it was a grueling experience. It took maybe an hour and 46 minutes and tore all the skin up on my arms and feet and it was breathtakingly beautiful when I got to the top,” Maynard recalled.

It was that climb and the skyline of Atlanta that inspired him to reach what others thought were impossible heights for someone born with congenital amputation.

“I got home that night and I told my friend, why don't we try Kilimanjaro?,” Maynard recounted.

A year and a half later, with much training and custom carbon fiber shoes, he bear-crawled his way to the top of Africa’s tallest mountain.

“It was amazing and it was beautiful and it was challenging,” Maynard shared.

Then he set his sights even higher: South America’s highest point.

“Took on Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in the world outside of the Himalayas,” Maynard beamed.

He said his body was in full shut down mode before he reached the top, but there would be no excuses and he powered through.

“If you want something bad enough then you can go out and find a way to make it happen,” Maynard asserted.

Maynard has been overwhelmed with the response to the viral video. He has been inundated with messages from around the world, from Bosnia to the Philippines.

