Atlanta was 20 degrees above average on Thursday - CBS46 News

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The high temperature in Atlanta on Thursday was 72 degrees at 5 p.m., which is 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

The normal high for Jan. 12 is 52 degrees. 

Rare 70-degree-day in January

Atlanta doesn't typically see too many 70-degree-days in January. In fact, since records have been kept, we've averaged only one 70-degree-day each January.

Thursday also marked the first time Atlanta hit 70 degrees in January since 2013, when it occurred four times.

Why so warm?

Our unusual January heat is being caused by two things: a steady south wind that continues to pump in warmer temperatures, and an upper-level area of high pressure which is also building from the south. These "upper level highs" provide sinking air, which compresses and heats up, providing warmer temperatures.

