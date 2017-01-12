Cobb County police chief to retire

Cobb County Police Chief John Houser is retiring from the force.

His last day is Jan. 27, according to a spokesperson with the county.

Houser has lived in Cobb County for nearly 40 years, according to a biography on the department's website. He went to Wheeler High School in Marietta and graduated from Ole Miss in 1981 with degree in law enforcement.

Houser has been with the Cobb County Police Department for more than 30 years, according to the site, and was promoted to chief in August 2010.

The department already has a posting for a new police chief.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.