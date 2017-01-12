Dry, near-record heat in Atlanta on Friday

Friday will be similar to Thursday in Atlanta with near-record heat and mostly cloudy skies.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

On Thursday, Atlanta hit 70 degrees for the first time in January since 2013. It'll be even warmer Friday with afternoon temperatures back in the low 70s, which is about 20 degrees above average! The above-average temperatures will continue through the weekend with dry weather in metro Atlanta.

MORE: How often do 70s occur in January?

Click here to see Atlanta's webcam.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 53°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 53°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy. 67°. West wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 67°. West wind from 0-5 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 73°. West wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 73°. West wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 74°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 74°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 65°. Northeast wind from 0-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 65°. Northeast wind from 0-15 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Friday

5:51 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.