39 projects to get funding to preserve, highlight sites associated with Civil Rights Movement

The National Park Service announced that 39 projects in more than 20 states will get funding to help preserve and highlight the sites and stories associated with the Civil Rights Movement and the African American experience.

In a news release, the NPS said congress approved funding for the program in 2016 by using revenue from federal oil leases.

“Through the African American Civil Rights Grant Program, we’re helping our public and private partners tell unique and powerful stories of the African American struggle for equality in the 20th Century,” National Park Service Acting Director Michael Reynolds said.

One of the grants approved was for the Ralph David Abernathy III Foundation to restore the historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church.

